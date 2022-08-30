Emporia High School football investigation turned over to county attorney

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emporia Police Department handed over its reports from an investigation into the Emporia High School football team to the Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman, late Monday.

Goodman said he’ll go over the reports and should make a decision on whether or not charges will be filed by week’s end.

Last week, Emporia Public Schools confirmed that it was aware of a situation involving EHS football and allegations of misconduct.

Football practice was canceled for one day as a result of the investigation. No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Man arrested in shooting death of woman in Butler County

Latest News

Suspect in March crash that killed 9-year-old makes 1st court appearance
State reports first monkeypox death
Texas confirms first U.S. death in monkeypox outbreak
Sedan believed to be involved in hit-and-run death.
Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens