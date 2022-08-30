Emporia High School football investigation turned over to county attorney

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emporia Police Department handed over its reports from an investigation into the Emporia High School football team to the Lyon County Attorney, Marc Goodman, late Monday.

Goodman said he’ll go over the reports and should make a decision on whether or not charges will be filed by week’s end.

Last week, Emporia Public Schools confirmed that it was aware of a situation involving EHS football and allegations of misconduct.

Football practice was canceled for one day as a result of the investigation. No further details have been released.

