A few chances for rain mixed in

By Ross Janssen
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances continue to be hard to find this week, but there are a few possibilities in the days ahead. The next round will impact northwest Kansas Wednesday evening and into the overnight. While severe weather chances are low, some storms will produce gusty winds and small hail. They will track to the southeast and begin weakening in the overnight.

High temperatures will be in the 90s again Wednesday with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

On Thursday, central and eastern Kansas will have the shot at some pop up storms, but again, chances are not high and what does develop will be hit and miss. Temperatures will still be near or above 90 degrees.

We should expect a cold front to arrive Friday evening/overnight, and that may end up being one of our better chances of rain in the near future. Storms will start in Nebraska and northern Kansas and then move to the south. It’s too early to say how much of the state will get a chance of rain, but it looks to be on the only threat of rain in the Labor Day weekend forecast.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Thu: High: 93 Partly cloudy; isolated PM storm or two.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sat: High: 91 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

