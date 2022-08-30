‘God will get us through this’: Historic Fort Scott Catholic church suffers major damage in fire

An overnight fire destroyed a 150-year-old Catholic church in Fort Scott, KS.(Kenny Felt Photography)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KCTV) - A Fort Scott Catholic church built in the 19th century sustained extensive damage Monday night into Tuesday morning due to a fire.

Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, whose parish origins trace back to the 1860s, caught fire just before 9:15 p.m. Fire personnel arrived on scene to see heavy smoke and flames coming from the southeast corner of the church.

The response went well into the Tuesday morning hours, with multiple surrounding agencies assisting the Fort Scott Fire Department. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, and was treated and released.

The aftermath of the overnight fire that destroyed a 150-year-old Catholic church in Fort Scott, KS.(Kenny Felt Photography)

St. Mary’s Catholic School released a statement saying school was canceled Tuesday for safety reasons and that administration was working on a return plan.

The Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott is badly damaged after an overnight fire. The building is one of the oldest churches in Kansas.

“There is no faith community more devout, fierce, or resolute than ours. God will get us through this, stronger than ever!” the school posted to social media.

As you probably have already heard, we had a major fire at our church last night. Damage is extensive but all...

Fort Scott fire officials said the state fire marshal’s office was investigating the incident.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the parishioners of St Mary’s Church, and the members of our community who have been affected by this tragedy,” the fire department stated.

This mornings view inside the church.

