Gun found at Wichita Heights HS, student taken into custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the second consecutive day, Wichita Public Schools confirmed a high school student being found in possession of a gun and taken into custody. The day after a tip at Wichita West High School led to the discovery of a student with a gun, there was a similar situation Tuesday at Wichita Heights High School.

As with Monday’s incident at Wichita West, administrators at Wichita Heights reported a tip led them to finding the student with a gun.

“There were no threats made and no one was hurt,” a message to families from Heights Principal Eric Filippi said. “Heights Administration, Security Officers, and SRO got involved immediately and took the student into custody. We followed all district safety protocols in this matter to ensure the safety of our school community.”

