Gun found at Wichita Heights HS, student taken into custody

Wichita Heights High School
Wichita Heights High School(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the second consecutive day, Wichita Public Schools confirmed a high school student being found in possession of a gun and taken into custody. The day after a tip at Wichita West High School led to the discovery of a student with a gun, there was a similar situation Tuesday at Wichita Heights High School.

As with Monday’s incident at Wichita West, administrators at Wichita Heights reported a tip led them to finding the student with a gun.

“There were no threats made and no one was hurt,” a message to families from Heights Principal Eric Filippi said. “Heights Administration, Security Officers, and SRO got involved immediately and took the student into custody.  We followed all district safety protocols in this matter to ensure the safety of our school community.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Sheriff’s Office identifies woman killed in Butler County
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Latest News

Sedgwick County tag office
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
An overnight fire destroyed Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church fire.
PHOTOS: Fire heavily damages Catholic church in Fort Scott, Kan.
Daylight photos captured by Kenny Felt show the extent of damage an overnight fire caused at...
Fire at Mary Queen of Angels in Fort Scott, Kan.
Mixed reactions to student loan forgiveness plan
Student loan forgiveness applications set to launch in October