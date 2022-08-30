K-55 bridge between Belle Plaine, Udall to close in Sept.

MULVANE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is expected to begin work around Sept. 12 on a nearly $8.23 million bridge replacement on K-55 between Belle Plaine and Udall.

During the construction, the bridge will be closed, and signs will direct traffic to a detour to the north of K-55 on state highways. From the west, the detour route from K-55 will be north on U.S. 81 to K-53, east on K-53 to K-15 and south on K-15.

The map above shows the detour route, traced in red, and the location of the bridge, marked with a red dot. (Kansas Department of Transportation)

The replacement involves grading and surfacing of the K-55 bridge over the Arkansas River. The bridge is 7.6 miles east of U.S. 81 in Sumner County.

The bridge being replaced was built in 1933. The new bridge is expected to open to traffic in October of 2023. KDOT said it will be wider, with the addition of 8-foot shoulders.

