McPherson High School on lockdown due to search for armed subject
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson High School is on lockdown due to a report of a subject with a firearm.
The McPherson Police Department said officers and deputies are at the school searching for a suspect.
The police department is asking people to avoid the area and said more information will be released once it’s available.
