McPherson High School on lockdown due to search for armed subject

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson High School is on lockdown due to a report of a subject with a firearm.

The McPherson Police Department said officers and deputies are at the school searching for a suspect.

The police department is asking people to avoid the area and said more information will be released once it’s available.

