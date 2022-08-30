PHOTOS: Fire heavily damages Catholic church in Fort Scott, Kan.

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KWCH) - Flames poured from the roof of a historic church in eastern Kansas Monday night into Tuesday morning. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott, Kan., has stood in the same location for more than 150 years. Now, members of the congregation are left picking up the pieces.

Ken Felt captured video of the devastating fire as it consumed the church’s roof and burned debris that fell down into the sanctuary. Despite the damage, there are parts of the building that appear to be untouched including some of the church’s stained glass windows.

Firefighters arrived to flames burning through the roof just after 9 p.m. on Monday. They said it was hard for the community to see.

“Throughout the evening and the day today, we’ve had a lot of congregation who have been by and you can tell they are emotionally upset,” said Fort Scott Fire Chief Dave Bruner.

The church has a preschool and grade school that meet in buildings next to the church. Both were closed on Tuesday for safety reasons.

Mary Queen of Angels was dedicated in 1872 and remains an active church in Fort Scott. No word yet on how the church plans to move forward with rebuilding.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the fire. He was treated and released from the hospital. The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

