Schmidt focuses on education during Wichita campaign stop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor, on Monday made a campaign stop in Wichita with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 on education.

The gubernatorial candidate visited with education leaders in K-12 to higher ed. He discussed the reduction in student enrollment in public schools.

Teacher shortages and mental health have become central concerns in education.

He also met with parents about what impacts they were seeing.

Schmidt said he sees the cause of these issues being Governor Laura Kelly closing down schools in Kansas early in the pandemic when the first cases were appearing in the state.

“The focus here is on trying to listen to Kansans, understand where we are at this point in time and what we have to do better as a state in order to make sure that we pick up the pieces from the instructions of the lockdowns and make sure we can find every child can find and help him or her get back to the best position he or she can possibly be in,” said Attorney General Schmidt.

Schmidt said his campaign is forming ideas based on the discussions he’s having about education.

