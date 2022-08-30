Schmidt focuses on education during Wichita campaign stop

FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with other Republicans to amend the state constitution to give the Legislature the power to overturn state agencies' administrative regulations, at a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Behind him are Senate President Ty Masterson, left, R-Andover, and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., right, R-Olathe.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Republican candidate for governor, on Monday made a campaign stop in Wichita with a focus on the impact of COVID-19 on education.

The gubernatorial candidate visited with education leaders in K-12 to higher ed. He discussed the reduction in student enrollment in public schools.

Teacher shortages and mental health have become central concerns in education.

He also met with parents about what impacts they were seeing.

Schmidt said he sees the cause of these issues being Governor Laura Kelly closing down schools in Kansas early in the pandemic when the first cases were appearing in the state.

“The focus here is on trying to listen to Kansans, understand where we are at this point in time and what we have to do better as a state in order to make sure that we pick up the pieces from the instructions of the lockdowns and make sure we can find every child can find and help him or her get back to the best position he or she can possibly be in,” said Attorney General Schmidt.

Schmidt said his campaign is forming ideas based on the discussions he’s having about education.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person of interest is described as a man in his mid-20s with a slender build and goes by...
Derby police looking for person of interest in early morning shooting that killed one
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Man arrested in shooting death of woman in Butler County
Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind

Latest News

Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the...
South Dakota abortion constitutional amendment explanation changed drastically
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Sen. Dennis Pyle (right) and Kathleen Garrison (left) at the Kansas Sec. of State's office...
Independent’s petition for Kansas governor’s race certified
Mark Gietzen, an abortion opponent, has filed a lawsuit in Sedgwick County demanding a...
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote