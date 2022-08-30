Student loan forgiveness applications set to launch in October

Mixed reactions to student loan forgiveness plan(Cordell Wright)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KWCH) - Americans who qualify for student loan forgiveness can start applying for the relief in early October.

The U.S. Department of Education said once a borrower completes the application, they can expect relief within 4-6 weeks. Applications will remain available after mid-November, but applying by Nov. 15 should guarantee that relief will come before student loan payments resume in early 2023.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to file the application, but there are 8 million people for whom we have data and who will get the relief automatically,” said the federal education department.

The pause on student loan payments, which has been in place since March 2020, resumes on December 31, 2022. The Department of Education said it will continue to process applications as they are received, even after the pause expires. Anyone who made payments on their loans after March 13, 2020, when the government paused payment due dates are eligible for refunds on those payments.

