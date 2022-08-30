Suspect in Andover beating death is victim’s great-grandson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The victim in Sunday’s beating death of an 81-year-old woman at an Andover assisted living facility, and the suspect, the women’s great-grandson, have been identified.

Marlyn Valeta Harvey, an 81-year-old from Andover, was beaten to death at Summerfield Senior Living apartments. She was taken by Butler County EMS to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect is 23-year-old Tristan Paul Weir of Andover, the victim’s great-grandson. He was taken into custody Sunday evening, a few hours after Harvey was killed.

Weir was also hospitalized. Once he is released, he will be transported to the Butler County Jail. Investigators continue to collect evidence at the scene and are interviewing witnesses.

