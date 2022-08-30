Suspect in March crash that killed 9-year-old makes 1st court appearance

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Devin Saucedo, the suspect in a crash that killed 9-year-old Armani Saucedo earlier this year, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Monday. Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter, along with a misdemeanor charge of driving while license is suspended or canceled.

Devin Saucedo is alleged to have been driving a Ford Focus eastbound on Kellogg on the evening of March 12 when he side-swiped a Ford F-150, causing it to collide with a maroon Dodge Ram. The drivers of those two vehicles were not injured.

But Armani Saucedo was ejected from the Focus after it struck a bridge embankment, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Devin Saucedo was hospitalized for treatment of injuries.

Saucedo appeared in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom on Monday to hear the charges against him. Attorneys are schedule to discuss the case with Judge David Kaufman on Sept. 12. Saucedo is free on bond.

