Temperatures remain in the 90s throughout the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday night storms are long gone and it is going to be a while before rain chances return to the state. Today will be a tad cooler than the past few days, however highs in the lower 90s keep us a few degrees above average.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful. Afternoon temperatures will generally top-out in the lower to middle 90s, or several degrees above average.

In addition to steady and hot temperatures, the forecast appears storm-free (with one exception) through the holiday weekend. A weak cold front moving through the state on Friday night may produce a few showers and storms, but odds are small, and most will probably miss out on any significant moisture.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 94.

Thu: Low: 68. High: 93. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 69. High: 95. Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 91. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 95. Mostly sunny.

