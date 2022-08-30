Texas confirms first U.S. death in monkeypox outbreak

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in Texas. The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised, according to the state health agency.

The person’s death marks the first publicly-reported monkeypox-related death in the U.S., according to CBS News. The case is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas’ DSHS Commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

People should contact their health care provider if they have fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash. People who are diagnosed with monkeypox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

For most people, infection with monkeypox is painful but not life-threatening.

As of August 25, 2022, there were five cases of monkeypox in Kansas none of which have been fatal.

