Texas confirms first U.S. death in monkeypox outbreak

State reports first monkeypox death
State reports first monkeypox death(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox in Texas. The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised, according to the state health agency.

The person’s death marks the first publicly-reported monkeypox-related death in the U.S., according to CBS News. The case is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox played in the death.

“Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas’ DSHS Commissioner. “We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease.”

People should contact their health care provider if they have fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash. People who are diagnosed with monkeypox should stay home and avoid close contact with others until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

For most people, infection with monkeypox is painful but not life-threatening.

As of August 25, 2022, there were five cases of monkeypox in Kansas none of which have been fatal.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Man arrested in shooting death of woman in Butler County

Latest News

Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
Community level of COVID-19 low in Sedgwick County
FILE
As COVID trends down, lack of beds, staff worry Kansas doctors
El Dorado Lake in El Dorado, Kansas
El Dorado Lake added to ‘watch status’ for blue-green algae