Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds

Experts say most important part of money management is to be a team
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Following a pandemic slowdown the past two years, 2022 is expected to be a record year for marriages.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said along with budgeting for a wedding, couples should also plan for how they will budget their life together.

Johnson said the most important thing for couples is to be a team.

“Whether you do everything together or you keep your account separate, the most important thing is just to have some sort of game plan that both partners are comfortable with and open with and committed to sticking to,” Johnson advised.

Johnson had two other important tips for newlyweds:

Get into the habit of saving as much money as possible, as early in the marriage as possible:  Johnson said he has never had a client regret saving too much money.

Don’t be afraid to deviate from your peer group: While some may be rushing to buy a new house or new car or expensive vacation, do what’s best for your family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Man arrested in shooting death of woman in Butler County
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Latest News

Wedding bells and shared accounts - financial advice for newlyweds
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about his Safer America Plan, including an assault weapon ban,...
Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
FILE - Illinois Lottery says winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials
Nine-year-old Savannah Grahl is recovering after being crushed under a 1,000 pound bale of hay.
Girl, 9, trapped under 1,000-lb. hay bale airlifted to children’s hospital, recovering