Where’s Shane? No Bake Café

By Shane Konicki
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve had Munchie Mondays on Where’s Shane-- it’s time for a Tasty Tuesday! Today on Where’s Shane we’re out at the No Bake Café! The secret is all in the name; the No Bake Café features sweet treats like cookie dough, no bake cookies, and cookie dough brownies! We’ll help make some this morning, and give you the details if you’re looking for a tasty treat on your Tuesday! You can get more info on the No Bake Café at www.nobakecafe.net.

