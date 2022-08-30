Wichita police seek help to locate AC vandal

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying man shown damaging air...
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying man shown damaging air conditioning units early last month in the 1000 block of North Market.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help to identify a man shown damaging air conditioning units early last month in the 1000 block of North Market.  Police said the crime happened “sometime between July 5 and July 9.”

Police didn’t disclose further information regarding the extent of damage to the air conditioning units nor what properties they served, but the crime is part of an ongoing issue in the area with reports of thieves stealing air conditioning parts, including copper wire to turn a profit from the scrap metal.

In late June, thieves stole copper wiring from air conditioning units at an east Wichita church. The damage led to the Dellrose United Methodist Church temporarily holding virtual services due to the lack of air conditioning. Earlier this month, two air conditioning units were vandalized at a Hyde Park which forced Wichita Parks & Recreation to close the facility until fall.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person of interest is described as a man in his mid-20s with a slender build and goes by...
Derby police looking for person of interest in early morning shooting that killed one
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Man arrested in shooting death of woman in Butler County
Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for violating Kansas Consumer Protection Act
Boil water
KDHE issues boil water advisory for Mulvane

Latest News

Woodland United Methodist Church pastor Valecia Scribner
Wichita’s Finest: Valecia Scribner aims to reframe Christianity through activism, advocacy, acceptance
Salina man is selling two rare cars he's had for years.
2 rare 1964 Fords up for sale in Salina
Social Tap in Wichita
Local business welcome college students back to Wichita
Summerfield Residences
Relative arrested, accused of killing 81-year-old woman in Andover