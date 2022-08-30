Wichita police seek help to locate AC vandal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help to identify a man shown damaging air conditioning units early last month in the 1000 block of North Market. Police said the crime happened “sometime between July 5 and July 9.”

Police didn’t disclose further information regarding the extent of damage to the air conditioning units nor what properties they served, but the crime is part of an ongoing issue in the area with reports of thieves stealing air conditioning parts, including copper wire to turn a profit from the scrap metal.

In late June, thieves stole copper wiring from air conditioning units at an east Wichita church. The damage led to the Dellrose United Methodist Church temporarily holding virtual services due to the lack of air conditioning. Earlier this month, two air conditioning units were vandalized at a Hyde Park which forced Wichita Parks & Recreation to close the facility until fall.

