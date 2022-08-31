Boil water advisory issued for portion of Butler County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environmental on Wednesday issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6. KDHE said the impacted area includes Southeast 20th Street to Southeast 400 Highway and 54 Highway to Coldcreek Road.

KDHE said the advisory is necessary because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a line break.

“The advisory took effect on Aug. 31 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved,” KDHE said.

Customers impacted by the advisory should take the following precautions until further notice, the KDHE advises:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.