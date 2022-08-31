Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results from Tuesday night’s bond vote in the Hesston school district showed a slight edge for supporters, but the margin is too close to project the bond’s passage.

Voters in Hesston are considering an approximate $33.8 million bond to renovate the high school to consolidate middle and high schoolers into one building.

As of late Tuesday night, the count showed 790 votes in support of the bond compared to 780 against it. Harvey County’s election website shows 19 provisional ballots remaining. As of Wednesday morning, it’s unclear if any of those ballots could impact the final count. The canvass to confirm the result is set for next Tuesday, Sept. 6.

On its website, the Hesston school district said the bond question followed “a thorough needs assessment of [its] facilities and education opportunities.”

If Tuesday night’s advantage for the “yes” vote stands, the district shared estimates that bonds would require additional taxes of $15.27 per month on a $150,000 residential property or $19.50 on a $200,000 residential property.

