Building You: Child Start, Workforce Alliance partner on child care initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita non-profits are partnering to help with child care strategies in the community.

The Workforce Alliance and Child Start are launching a new project and video to help employers understand resources that are available to assist them with child care strategies.

“We’re trying to get the word out to businesses, so they know that tax credit is available, ‘cause a lot of these businesses maybe already doing things that would qualify for the tax credit and just might not know about it,” said Keith Lawing, CEO and president of the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

In July, the governor ceremoniously signed House Bill 2237. The law expands the child care tax credit. It incentivizes businesses to provide child care services at their place of employment or through contracting with licensed providers.

According to the Child Day Care Services Tax Credit law, “The bill allows any income or privilege taxpayer to claim the child day care services tax credit and permits taxpayers to claim 50 percent of expenditures paid to an organization providing child care to the taxpayer’s employees beginning in tax year 2021. Current law limits the credit to corporation income taxpayers and does not permit the credit for payments made to organizations.”

“We’re seeing a lot of employees either go on maternity leave and not come back. There’s a two-year wait list right now for any quality childcare program in Sedgwick County. So, we need to get our employees back into the workforce and we need employers to get on board with us,” said Tanya Bulluck, program director for Child Start Early Childhood Connections.

To learn more about the “Child Care for Business” initiative, click here.

