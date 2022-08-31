Deadly crash reported in Sumner County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A deadly crash was reported Tuesday in Sumner County. The crash happened at K49 milepost 5 in a southbound lane.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a truck tractor left the roadway and entered a ditch to the west. The trailer rolled and came to rest after striking a utility pole.

Information on a victim or victims has not been released as of early Wednesday morning.

