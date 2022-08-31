Fort Scott church picking up pieces after devastating fire

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KWCH) -A congregation in southeast Kansas is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire to their historic church. Monday night into Tuesday morning, flames poured from the roof of Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Investigators determined a lightning strike caused the blaze as storms moved through the area Monday afternoon. Firefighters worked through the night to gain the upper hand and knock down the flames.

From his home across the street from the church, Terry Weddle said what he witnessed Monday night reminded him of a fire years earlier that destroyed several historic buildings in Fort Scott. He wondered if history would repeat itself.

“I thought, ‘oh no, there’s another icon in Fort Scott (that) may come down,’” Weddle said.

For about 150 years, generations of Catholic parishioners called the church home. While the extensive damage has caused heartbreak, what survived is sparking hope.

Lifelong Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church member Dylan Renfro saw the aftermath of the fire, up close.

“It was an eerie feeling. Lots of smoke, and pretty sad,” he said of the extensive damage to the place where he was first Baptized and received his first communion.

But in what some in Fort Scott are calling divine intervention, the altar, much of the artwork and stained-glass windows were spared. A Bible also lay virtually untouched by fire or water.

“Definitely speaks volumes, left me speechless,” Renfro said.

Josh Regan is also a lifelong member of the historic church and the principal of the school next door.

“The tradition of the church and the sacrifices of past generations, to build and maintain a beautiful church, it hurts to see it damaged,” Regan said.

Despite the tragedy, he said the faith within the church community is not shaken and parishioners are prepared to come back stronger than ever.

