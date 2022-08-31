High-speed chase leads to crash in NE Wichita, 5 flee, 3 caught

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department continues its investigation following a high-speed chase that led to a crash Tuesday night in northeast Wichita.

This started a little before 9:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a black Nissan Sedan near 13th and Ash. The vehicle’s driver refused to stop, and a chase began. The highspeed chase went north on Interstate 135 until officers called it off due to safety concerns.

After the chase ended, WPD officers saw the Sedan continue north on I-135 and exit onto K-96 where it continued east. Police said the Sedan crashed as the driver attempted to exit onto Oliver.

After the crash, five people ran from the Sedan into a nearby wooded area. Police said officers detained three juveniles, one 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls, but officers did not find the vehicle’s driver and another passenger. The teens were released to their parents.

“A search of the vehicle revealed drugs and a handgun, and a search of the immediate area for suspects revealed another handgun,” police said.

Police ask anyone with information on what led up to the chase Tuesday evening or those involved to call the Wichita Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

