Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Northwest Kansas storms will weaken as they track to the southeast, and after midnight, most of the rain will be drying up. However, another chance for rain may come Thursday morning in central Kansas, but again most of those will be of the hit and miss variety.

Don’t expect the temperatures to change very much over the next several days. Highs on Thursday will be back in the lower half of the 90s and winds will remain light. A few other pop up storms may show up across central and eastern Kansas late in the afternoon. Those will die off closer to sunset.

Friday brings about another hot day with highs in the 90s. Much of the afternoon will be without storms, but as a cold front drops into the area Friday night, scattered storms will move from north to south with the front. Severe weather is not likely, and some areas in the far west may not get any rain at all.

Highs will cool a bit into Saturday, but most of the state will still see highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Dry weather should continue throughout the holiday weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated storm in the afternoon. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 69.

Fri: High: 94 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 88 LOw: 68 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

