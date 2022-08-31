Home heavily damaged in E. Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tuesday night fire caused extensive damage to an east Wichita home. On the call made about 8:15 p.m., Wichita fire crews arrived to find flames showing from the second level of a home in the 600 block of North Battin, near Central and Oliver.

Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Kelly Ross said crews quickly sized up the fire and contained the bulk of the blaze to a bedroom on the upper level, half story. Ross said EMS evaluated one person from the home, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

Fire investigators responded Tuesday night in the effort to pinpoint what caused the fire. Ross said there was significant damage to the upper, half story and water damage throughout the home.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.