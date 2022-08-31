Home heavily damaged in E. Wichita fire

Wichita fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of North Battin Tuesday night,...
Wichita fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of North Battin Tuesday night, Aug. 30.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tuesday night fire caused extensive damage to an east Wichita home. On the call made about 8:15 p.m., Wichita fire crews arrived to find flames showing from the second level of a home in the 600 block of North Battin, near Central and Oliver.

Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Kelly Ross said crews quickly sized up the fire and contained the bulk of the blaze to a bedroom on the upper level, half story. Ross said EMS evaluated one person from the home, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

Fire investigators responded Tuesday night in the effort to pinpoint what caused the fire. Ross said there was significant damage to the upper, half story and water damage throughout the home.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
McPherson High School was locked down on Tuesday while police and deputies searched the...
Report of armed subject leads to lockdown at McPherson High School
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Sheriff’s Office identifies woman killed in Butler County

Latest News

Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages
FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
Kansas City Chiefs announce plans for Len Dawson tribute
Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers
Get Started in Child Care
KDHE waives some fees for new childcare providers