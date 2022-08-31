A hot Wednesday, but not as humid

What's next in the Wichita area.
What's next in the Wichita area.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Under a mainly sunny sky expect highs in the middle 90s, or five degrees above average, this afternoon.

A weak cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms to northwest Kansas later today into the night. Originally, it looked like the activity would fade away by Thursday morning, but now it appears as if the storms will linger into Thursday afternoon. Although isolated in nature, storms are now possible over central Kansas tomorrow.

Another cold front will bring a second round of rain and storms to the state on Friday night. Those storms should come to a stop by Saturday morning leaving us dry, warm to hot, and muggy over the holiday weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: S 10-20. High: 93.

Fri: Low: 69. High: 95. Mostly sunny; isolated overnight storms.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 91. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 92. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 91. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 66. High: 89. Mostly sunny.

