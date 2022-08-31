Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - child care providers are in high demand and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed.

According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, in Sedgwick County alone, only 38% of children younger than 6 in need child care are being served by a program. That’s why organizations like Child Start are reminding potential child care providers of some waived fees.

Latricia Melton is a new child care provider who was able to take advantage of some of the resources.

“I know how it feels to need care, someone that loves them just as much as you. So that’s what brought me into that field,” she said.

This mother of three received the Wichita Child Care Access grant, administered by the non-profit Child Start. An organization that serves more than 1,000 child care providers and families in south-central Kansas.

“We are in need of child care providers, especially in Sedgwick County. When we look at the data, we’re meeting about 38% of the demand of families who are requiring child care,” said Tanya Bulluck, Program Director for Child Start Early Childhood Connections.

Bulluck’s team helps potential child care providers navigate the system to become a licensed program.

“This need has been around prior to the pandemic. When we’re looking at the data, we started going down from 48% meeting the demand, to 45%, to 42%, now 38%. That’s just in Sedgwick County,” Bulluck said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is waiving the child care state licensing fee until September 2023. Fees for background checks are also being waived.

“It will add up very quick (sic). Trust me. Before I even knew about the grants, I had to spend some of my own money. So it was a relief, the grants. I needed health and safety, and start up grants, so I’m very thankful,” said Melton.

Bulluck said the goal is to find those who are invested in providing care for years to come.

“Someone who’s invested in not just a child right now, but who are they going to be in the future. We’re looking for that person who can make that difference in a child’s life,” Bulluck said.

If you’re interested in becoming a child care provider, the first thing to do is contact your local child care licensing office to attend the child care orientation. You can find a list of child care licensing programs here: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2126/Find-my-Surveyor-PDF?bidId=

