Kansas waives some fees for licensed child care providers

Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed.
By Lily Wu
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - child care providers are in high demand and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed.

According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, in Sedgwick County alone, only 38% of children younger than 6 in need child care are being served by a program. That’s why organizations like Child Start are reminding potential child care providers of some waived fees.

Latricia Melton is a new child care provider who was able to take advantage of some of the resources.

“I know how it feels to need care, someone that loves them just as much as you. So that’s what brought me into that field,” she said.

This mother of three received the Wichita Child Care Access grant, administered by the non-profit Child Start. An organization that serves more than 1,000 child care providers and families in south-central Kansas.

“We are in need of child care providers, especially in Sedgwick County. When we look at the data, we’re meeting about 38% of the demand of families who are requiring child care,” said Tanya Bulluck, Program Director for Child Start Early Childhood Connections.

Bulluck’s team helps potential child care providers navigate the system to become a licensed program.

“This need has been around prior to the pandemic. When we’re looking at the data, we started going down from 48% meeting the demand, to 45%, to 42%, now 38%. That’s just in Sedgwick County,” Bulluck said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is waiving the child care state licensing fee until September 2023. Fees for background checks are also being waived.

“It will add up very quick (sic). Trust me. Before I even knew about the grants, I had to spend some of my own money. So it was a relief, the grants. I needed health and safety, and start up grants, so I’m very thankful,” said Melton.

Bulluck said the goal is to find those who are invested in providing care for years to come.

“Someone who’s invested in not just a child right now, but who are they going to be in the future. We’re looking for that person who can make that difference in a child’s life,” Bulluck said.

If you’re interested in becoming a child care provider, the first thing to do is contact your local child care licensing office to attend the child care orientation. You can find a list of child care licensing programs here: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2126/Find-my-Surveyor-PDF?bidId=

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
McPherson High School was locked down on Tuesday while police and deputies searched the...
Report of armed subject leads to lockdown at McPherson High School
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Sheriff’s Office identifies woman killed in Butler County

Latest News

FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
Kansas City Chiefs announce plans for Len Dawson tribute
Get Started in Child Care
KDHE waives some fees for new childcare providers
Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph
Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages
Sedgwick County tag office
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours