Kansas woman indicted for coercing minor to produce child porn

The U.S. Department of Justice.
The U.S. Department of Justice.(WWNY)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging an Americus, Kan. woman with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child -- production of child pornography. Brandi Snyder, 34, was also indicted on one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Snyder is accused of persuading and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction. She’s also accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McPherson High School was locked down on Tuesday while police and deputies searched the...
Report of armed subject leads to lockdown at McPherson High School
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
Suspect in Andover beating death is victim’s great-grandson
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
Emporia High School football investigation turned over to county attorney
Wichita Heights High School
Gun found at Wichita Heights HS, student taken into custody

Latest News

Records shows the Marion County Sheriff’s Office booked Chad Voth into the Marion County Jail...
Peabody police officer no longer with department after DUI arrest
Election generic
Bond vote for Hesston school district too close to call
USD 394 Administrative Center in Rose Hill, Kansas
Voters in Rose Hill school district reject $19.2 million bond question
In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that...
Suspect indicted for deadly collision involving Ava Jones and family