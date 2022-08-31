Kansas woman indicted for coercing minor to produce child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging an Americus, Kan. woman with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child -- production of child pornography. Brandi Snyder, 34, was also indicted on one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Snyder is accused of persuading and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction. She’s also accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting.

