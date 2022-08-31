Nearly 2,000 customers in Valley Center area without power
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A power outage in Valley Center was reported just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
A spokesperson for Evergy says about 1,900 customers in the area are without power. A cause has not been determined as of around 8:15 Thursday morning, but a crew is on the way to investigate and make repairs.
The estimated restoration time is 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.