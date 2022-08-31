Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices

FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.(StockMonkeys.com/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is reportedly raising its membership fees.

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain informed members Wednesday that it was raising both its annual basic Club fee from $45 to $50 and its Plus membership fee from $100 to $110, with the changes taking effect Oct. 17, according to multiple media reports.

It’s the first time in nine years that Sam’s Club has increased the Club fee, and the first time the chain has increased the Plus fee since introducing it in 1999.

CNBC reports Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay said in the message to members Wednesday that the company is “mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now,” and that Sam’s Club will reimburse the fee increase this year in the form of Sam’s Cash, which can be used in stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McPherson High School was locked down on Tuesday while police and deputies searched the...
Report of armed subject leads to lockdown at McPherson High School
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
Emporia High School football investigation turned over to county attorney
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
Suspect in Andover beating death is victim’s great-grandson
Autumn Shanequa Metcalf
Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing

Latest News

robotext
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
The Wichita Police Department is trying to locate two vehicles believed to be connected to a...
Wichita police release video related to deadly hit-and-run
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop