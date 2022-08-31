Search continues for inmate who walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections released information on a minimum-custody inmate, it said, escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility. KDOC said 43-year-old Michael Shane Stroede walked away from the prison property a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

KDOC describes Stroede as standing about 5′10, and weighing about 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a shaved head and several tattoos across his arms and upper body.

Anyone with information on Stroede should call the department of corrections at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

KDOC said Stroede is serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.