Search continues for inmate who walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections said minimum-custody inmate Michael Stroede walked away...
The Kansas Department of Corrections said minimum-custody inmate Michael Stroede walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections released information on a minimum-custody inmate, it said, escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility. KDOC said 43-year-old Michael Shane Stroede walked away from the prison property a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

KDOC describes Stroede as standing about 5′10, and weighing about 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a shaved head and several tattoos across his arms and upper body.

Anyone with information on Stroede should call the department of corrections at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

KDOC said Stroede is serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
81-year-old Andover woman killed, suspect in custody
McPherson High School was locked down on Tuesday while police and deputies searched the...
Report of armed subject leads to lockdown at McPherson High School
Body found in Gordan, Kansas. The cause of death is unknown.
Sheriff’s Office identifies woman killed in Butler County
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured

Latest News

Fort Scott church fire
Fort Scott church picking up pieces after devastating fire
Daylight photos captured by Kenny Felt show the extent of damage an overnight fire caused at...
Fort Scott church picking up pieces after devastating fire
Wichita fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of North Battin Tuesday night,...
Home heavily damaged in E. Wichita fire
Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages