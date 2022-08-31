Suspect indicted for deadly collision involving Ava Jones and family

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The alleged driver in a collision that killed one member of a Nickerson family this summer and injured three others was indicted in a Kentucky courtroom on Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Michael Hurley, charging him with one count of murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The charges are in connection with a July 5 incident in which Hurley is suspected of striking Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, her parents and her brother while they stood on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. Police say Hurley admitted to taking Hydrocodone, saying he was too tired to maneuver a turn when the crash happened.

The collision killed Ava’s father, William “Tre” Jones, and critically injured Ava and her mother, Amy Jones. Ava’s younger brother sustained minor injuries. Ava and Amy Jones returned home to Nickerson earlier this month following a six-week stay in a Louisville hospital. Ava suffered a broken back, and she and her mother both spent days on a ventilator.

