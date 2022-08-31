Suspect indicted for deadly collision involving Ava Jones and family

In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that...
In Nickerson, family and friends have started to prepare for Ava and Amy’s return and that means getting the house ready for them.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The alleged driver in a collision that killed one member of a Nickerson family this summer and injured three others was indicted in a Kentucky courtroom on Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Michael Hurley, charging him with one count of murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The charges are in connection with a July 5 incident in which Hurley is suspected of striking Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones, her parents and her brother while they stood on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville. Police say Hurley admitted to taking Hydrocodone, saying he was too tired to maneuver a turn when the crash happened.

The collision killed Ava’s father, William “Tre” Jones, and critically injured Ava and her mother, Amy Jones. Ava’s younger brother sustained minor injuries. Ava and Amy Jones returned home to Nickerson earlier this month following a six-week stay in a Louisville hospital. Ava suffered a broken back, and she and her mother both spent days on a ventilator.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McPherson High School was locked down on Tuesday while police and deputies searched the...
Report of armed subject leads to lockdown at McPherson High School
Homicide Suspect arrested near the Wichita Hebrew Cemetery.
Suspect in Andover beating death is victim’s great-grandson
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
Emporia High School football investigation turned over to county attorney
Wichita Heights High School
Gun found at Wichita Heights HS, student taken into custody

Latest News

A high-speed chase ended in a crash Tuesday night, Aug. 30, at K-96 and Oliver in NE Wichita.
High-speed chase leads to crash in NE Wichita, 5 flee, 3 caught
Autumn Shanequa Metcalf
Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing
Power lines
Power outage impacts nearly 2,000 customers in Valley Center area
police lights
Deadly crash reported in Sumner County