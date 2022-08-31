Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an August 2020 homicide at Baby Dolls Club in Wichita remains at large. Autumn Shanequa Metcalf, a 31-year-old woman last known to live in Wichita or the Wichita area, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Officers were called to Baby Dolls, in the 4900 block of N. Arkansas, on the night of Aug. 24 When they got there, they found Joe Wheeler III with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting wasn’t believed to be random.

Metcalf is 5-foot-3 and weights 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Metcalf or her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-874-6449 or 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County by completing an online form, calling the tip hotline at 316-267-2111 or downloading the mobile P3 app in the Apple Store and Google Play.

