Voters in Rose Hill school district reject $19.2 million bond question

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unofficial results form Tuesday’s vote in the Rose Hill school district showed a bond issue for expansions and renovations failed. The proposed bond issue would set aside about $19.2 million to fund expansions to the elementary schools and renovations at the middle school and the high school.

As of Wednesday morning, the count showed 724 against the bond issue, compared to 471 “yes” votes. Most of the Rose Hill school district is in Butler County, but it does include a small portion of southeast Sedgwick County.

The canvasses in each county will solidify the final vote.

