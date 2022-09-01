2 students bring firearms into 2 Wichita high schools in 2 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools officials have removed guns twice this week from two high schools after students brought them onto school grounds. Monday’s incident was at West High School. On Tuesday, it happened at Heights High School. Both weapons were discovered after other students came forward and alerted school staff.

Terri Moses, Wichita Public Schools Director of Safety and Environmental Services, said it’s unknown whether the guns were loaded, but no one was hurt and letters were sent to parents stating that no threats were made.

“Unfortunately, students make bad decisions, and we think these are incidents where students made bad decisions,” she said. “Trends happen, things happen in bunches and then we won’t see things for a very long time. Certainly, it’s concerning but at the same time, we know that we need to have a lot more data.”

District policy prohibits weapons on school grounds, not just guns, but knives, clubs, explosives and stun guns.

Moses said when school officials learn that a student has a weapon at school, they try to isolate the student from others in the building. The case is then handed over to the Wichita Police Department which determines things like motive.

“What we do is determined by the criminal justice system because in these cases, these are crimes,” said Moses.

National School Safety and Security Services President Ken Trump said across the nation, there has been an uptick in social-emotional stressors including incidents as kids return to school.

“A lot of increased aggression, violence, fighting, conflicts and possession and use of loaded guns,” said Trump.

He said relationship building is essential in identifying and preventing potential threats.

“Technology, equipment and hardware are tools, but the first and best line of defense is a well-trained, highly alert staff and student body who can recognize something is out of place, and know what to do if they hear or see something,” Trump explained.

Moses said that’s what helped make a difference earlier this week at the high schools in Wichita. Students warned school officials about those guns.

Moses said the use of metal detectors in schools would be a logistical challenge with the number of people who come into the buildings, and it would be difficult to staff. She said the district looks at new technologies that could increase safety when it becomes available.

“No school in the world is going to be safe if it relies only on bricks and mortar, and there’s no school that’s going to be safe if it only relies on those personal relationships. We have to have both components,” she said.

Moses said parents should also take this as an opportunity to talk with their kids and encourage them to do the right thing.

The district tracks the number of weapons confiscated from students and only two have been taken so far this school year.

