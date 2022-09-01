Parents sentenced to nearly 27 years in toddler’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The parents of a 2-year-old boy found dead in a south Wichita mobile home in April 2019 each face more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to charges that include second-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated kidnapping.
Thursday, Sept. 1, a Sedgwick County judge sentenced Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich to 322 months (26 years,10 months) in prison.
On April 11, 2019, in response to a domestic violence call, police found 2-year-old Zaiden Javonovich dead inside a home in the 4500 block of South Hydraulic. Police said officers found the boy tightly wrapped in a blanket, wearing a long-sleeved, one-piece pajama suit. His arms were tucked inside his pajamas against his trunk.
“The arm sleeves were tied in a knot over the upper anterior chest,” the autopsy report said.
The report said Zaiden wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. He was lying face down in a playpen. The report also said the boy had contusions and abrasions on his head, face and body.
