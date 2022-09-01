Parents sentenced to nearly 27 years in toddler’s death

(Family of Zaiden Javonovich)
(Family of Zaiden Javonovich)(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The parents of a 2-year-old boy found dead in a south Wichita mobile home in April 2019 each face more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to charges that include second-degree murder, child abuse and aggravated kidnapping.

Thursday, Sept. 1, a Sedgwick County judge sentenced Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich to 322 months (26 years,10 months) in prison.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said judge sentenced Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich to 322 months (26 years, 10 months) in prison in the 2019 death of 2-year-old Zaiden Javonovich.(KWCH)

On April 11, 2019, in response to a domestic violence call, police found 2-year-old Zaiden Javonovich dead inside a home in the 4500 block of South Hydraulic. Police said officers found the boy tightly wrapped in a blanket, wearing a long-sleeved, one-piece pajama suit. His arms were tucked inside his pajamas against his trunk.

“The arm sleeves were tied in a knot over the upper anterior chest,” the autopsy report said.

The report said Zaiden wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. He was lying face down in a playpen. The report also said the boy had contusions and abrasions on his head, face and body.

