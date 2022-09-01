COVID-19 boosters for ages 12+ on hold in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is pausing COVID-19 boosters for people 12 years and older.

The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided emergency use authorization for reformulated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech for people over age 12 and Moderna for people over age 18. Approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are expected in the coming days.

The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) has stopped providing booster doses to people over age 12 until the reformulated boosters become available. SCHD staff anticipates these will arrive no sooner than the week of September 12.

Until that time, SCHD will only provide first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 and over at its 2716 W. Central clinic and at mobile clinics throughout Sedgwick County. SCHD staff will contact clients with existing booster appointments to reschedule.

With new boosters on the way, children ages 5-11 are still eligible to receive current doses.

Visit www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19 for updates on the local availability of the reformulated boosters.

