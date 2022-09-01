Fundraiser benefiting WPD officer battling cancer set for Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community outreach continues for a Wichita police officer battling cancer. This summer, Officer Daniel Gumm was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer, an aggressive disease that spread to his liver.

In the continued effort to support Officer Gumm, the Honore Adversis Foundation announced the #249Strong 5K Run and 1 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk, set for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 455 S. Wichita. Parking will be available at Century II and in nearby parking garages.

The 5K run starts at 8 a.m., followed by the Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m.

The event will also feature first responder vehicles for community members to see up close. These vehicles include:

Kansas Highway Patrol Helicopter

Kansas Highway Patrol Bearcat

Kansas Highway Patrol Dodge Challenger (recently added to upcoming national calendar)

Sedgwick County EMS vehicles

Wichita Fire Department Vehicles

Wichita Airport Fire Vehicles

Newton Police Department Bearcat

Wichita Police Department Motor Unit

Wichita Police Department Negotiator Truck, SWAT truck, EOD truck

Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit

Many other area Law Enforcement Vehicles



Those wishing to participate in the fundraising event can register here: https://294strongfundraiser.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15370.

