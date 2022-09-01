Fundraiser benefiting WPD officer battling cancer set for Saturday

Fundraising efforts have been organized to benefit Wichita Police Department Officer Daniel...
Fundraising efforts have been organized to benefit Wichita Police Department Officer Daniel Gumm as he battles cancer.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community outreach continues for a Wichita police officer battling cancer. This summer, Officer Daniel Gumm was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer, an aggressive disease that spread to his liver.

In the continued effort to support Officer Gumm, the Honore Adversis Foundation announced the #249Strong 5K Run and 1 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk, set for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 455 S. Wichita. Parking will be available at Century II and in nearby parking garages.

The 5K run starts at 8 a.m., followed by the Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m.

The event will also feature first responder vehicles for community members to see up close. These vehicles include:

  • Kansas Highway Patrol Helicopter
  • Kansas Highway Patrol Bearcat
  • Kansas Highway Patrol Dodge Challenger (recently added to upcoming national calendar)
  • Sedgwick County EMS vehicles
  • Wichita Fire Department Vehicles
  • Wichita Airport Fire Vehicles
  • Newton Police Department Bearcat
  • Wichita Police Department Motor Unit
  • Wichita Police Department Negotiator Truck, SWAT truck, EOD truck
  • Wichita Police Department Mounted Unit
  • Many other area Law Enforcement Vehicles

Those wishing to participate in the fundraising event can register here: https://294strongfundraiser.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15370.

