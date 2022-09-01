Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances will be on hold now until Friday evening when another cold front will be coming into Kansas from the north. It’s not a likely scenario, but chances will pick up for northwest and north central Kansas by early evening, and then it should spread farther south around 9 or 10 pm.

Before the storms start, highs will once again warm into the 90s for much of the state. That’s warmer than average for early September.

It will only be slightly cooler for Saturday with northeast winds. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Don’t expect any rain over the holiday weekend. Highs will be near 90 through Labor Day with a few scattered clouds.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; a few showers/storms possible. Wind: SE/N 5-15. Low: 67.

Sat: High: 90 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

