Hit/miss rain chances before the holiday weekend

Some areas may get some nice rain, but unlikely to ease the drought
Scattered storms return for Friday evening.
Scattered storms return for Friday evening.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain chances will be on hold now until Friday evening when another cold front will be coming into Kansas from the north. It’s not a likely scenario, but chances will pick up for northwest and north central Kansas by early evening, and then it should spread farther south around 9 or 10 pm.

Before the storms start, highs will once again warm into the 90s for much of the state. That’s warmer than average for early September.

It will only be slightly cooler for Saturday with northeast winds. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Don’t expect any rain over the holiday weekend. Highs will be near 90 through Labor Day with a few scattered clouds.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; a few showers/storms possible. Wind: SE/N 5-15. Low: 67.

Sat: High: 90 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 92 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 65 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Shanequa Metcalf
Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
A high-speed chase ended in a crash Tuesday night, Aug. 30, at K-96 and Oliver in NE Wichita.
High-speed chase leads to crash in NE Wichita, 5 flee, 3 caught
The Wichita Police Department shared some of the highest speeds its traffic division recorded...
Multiple drivers clocked going 100-plus mph, Wichita police issue safety warning
Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School

Latest News

Drivers are asked to avoid I-135 from 21st Street to Kellogg due to a vehicle that has gone...
I-135 closed at 13th Street after vehicle crashes off highway into canal
Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas
Kansas Star Casino prepared for first legalized sports bets
police lights
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph
Wichita police responded to West High School on Thursday after reports of a scuffle outside the...
Wichita police called out to West High School