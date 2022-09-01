I-135 closed at 13th Street after vehicle crashes off highway into canal

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All lanes of southbound I-135 have been shut down at 13th Street due to an injury accident.

Drivers are asked to avoid I-135 from 21st Street to Kellogg while crews work the accident.

Police said, due to the accident, traffic on 13th Street is backed up from Washington to Hydraulic. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route home.

