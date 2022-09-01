Isolated storms across the state today

Highs will reach the 90s
rain chances
rain chances(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says while most of the Wednesday night storms have come and gone, a few showers remain over central Kansas this morning. Though isolated in nature, storm chances will stay in the forecast today before coming to an end this evening.

In between the showers and storms expect a warm and muggy afternoon. High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s may feel a few degrees hotter with higher humidity than yesterday.

Another cold front will bring a second round of rain and storms to the state on Friday night. While the exact timing is uncertain, it looks like the storms will stay northwest of the Wichita area through 9 pm, and then the odds of getting wet will increase.

Storms will be long gone by Saturday morning leaving us dry over the holiday weekend. Expect highs in the lower 90s to feel like the middle to upper 90s with quite a bit of humidity hanging around the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; overnight storms likely. Wind: S 5-15. High: 95.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 90. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 66. High: 92. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 68. High: 93. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 67. High: 92. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: Low: 67. High: 90. Partly cloudy.

