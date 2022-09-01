WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Star Casino prepared for first legalized sports bets

As of noon Thursday, Sept 1, sports bets are legal in Kansas, whether at a state-owned casino in person or online. This comes with the start of college football season a week ahead of the NFL regular season kickoff.

In Mulvane, the Kansas Star Casino expected a strong turnout of excited fans coming out to place their first bets.

Casinos across the state are partnered with sports betting apps to bring Kansans an in-person sports betting experience. At the Kansas Star Casino, you can place your bets through FanDuel.

Thursday was a soft launch with a grand opening happening in one week. That’s when bettors can get the full experience. Fully preparing for that entailed fast and hard work for the Kansas Star Casino.

“This has been a very crazy time, a very exciting time,” said Kansas Star Casino Director of Operations Alli Bair. “It’s been a mad rush to get everything open but we’re very excited. Kansans are ridiculously excited about sports in general and sports betting.”

The casino hasn’t worked alone. FanDuel has experience with launches.

“It’s nothing we haven’t done before. This is our 27th retail location in the country. This is my fifth trip here over the last two to three months,” FanDuel Vice President of Retail Operations Jeff Lowich said of his work to help get sports gambling rolling at Kansas Star.

For now, the casino has a temporary retail space, with 10 wagering kiosks and a window.

One week from Thursday, Sept. 8, Kansas Star’s permanent retail sportsbook will open.

“We’ve got a 3,000 square-foot sports book. We’ll have 20 kiosks, four betting windows, a 40-foot TV wall. It’s every sports bettor’s dream,” Lowich said.

The Kansas Star Casino and FanDuel expect to see a lot of people curious about sports wagering or placing bets for the first time.

“We expect the launch of sports betting to bring in a new group of guests that we haven’t seen before, so we’re very excited to showcase the property as well,” Bair said.

Lowich said he expects to be busy assisting people with placing bets at Kansas Star.

“I’m expecting to get a lot of questions. We will have experienced FanDuel staff on the floor. We’ll have experienced sportsbook staff on the floor, ready to answer questions for anybody who comes in,” he said.

The timing is right with the start of the NFL season.

“It’s perfect timing. We’re ready to go,” Bair said.

