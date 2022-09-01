League 42 popularity creates need for new field

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Recently through its eighth season, a youth baseball league dedicated to providing opportunities for Wichita’s urban children to play the game, continues to grow. With the increased popularity comes the need for a new field.

The City of Wichita said League 42 fielded 16 teams and 200 players during its first season in 2014. During the 2022 season, there were 600 players on 43 teams.

Recommended action on the Wichita City Council’s meeting for next Tuesday, Sept. 6, includes accepting a donation from League 42, “which includes the design and construction of a fourth baseball field at McAdams Park.”

“Due to popular demand, League 42 has capped its attendance at 600 children per season. Even with this limit, the League has experienced difficulty scheduling games with only three fields to serve its five leagues [divisions] of players,” the City of Wichita said on the agenda for next week’s meeting. “When weather forces a cancellation, makeup games are scheduled. Due to a particularly rainy season, not all makeup games could be rescheduled within the same week due to space and time constraints, so some teams had fewer games than expected this past season.”

The fourth field for League 42 at McAdams Park would have arterial turf and include lighting.

The City of Wichita said League 42 raised the funds to pay for the project and prior to construction, Wichita’s Park and Recreation Department would approve the final design.

On Aug. 8, the Board of Park Commissioners voted to approve the new-field project for League 42.

“An operating agreement has been prepared for League 42 to donate the improvements to the park,” the city council agenda said.

