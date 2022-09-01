McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said drivers’ “speeds have surpassed the temperature many times in the last month.”

Since June, more than two dozen drivers have been ticketed for driving at least 90 mph. In August, more than 10 drivers were cited for driving over 100 mph. At least once, a driver’s speed reached 115 mph. Most of the infractions came in a 75 mph zone.

“These speeds are not just a violation of the maximum speed laws, but they are extremely DANGEROUS,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

McPherson County said the public has helped by reporting dangerous drivers.

