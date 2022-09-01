Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools confirmed pepper spray was used during an incident on Aug. 31 at Southeast High School.

“Yesterday there was an incident where students became unruly and wouldn’t comply with directions from adults. Pepper spray had to be used as a last resort to help get the situation under control. No students were severely injured,” said Susan Arensmen, a spokesperson for the district.

Arensman said a school security officer used the pepper spray and no students were directly sprayed. She said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. She said pepper spray is rarely used.

Southeast High School principal Ben Mitchell sent the following letter to parents via Parent Link: SEHS Parents,This is Mr. Mitchell the principal at SEHS. I am sending you a Parent Link to inform you that we had to use pepper spray to disperse an unruly crowd of students. When situations get where we cannot get students to comply and the learning environment is deemed unsafe we may have to resort to these measures. If you have any questions please feel free to call, email, or schedule an appointment with me. My door is always open. Have a good night and thank you.

