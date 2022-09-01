Riley County Health Department blames fake Oxycodone for overdoses

Difference between real and fake Oxycodone pills.
Difference between real and fake Oxycodone pills.(Riley County Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Riley County Health Department and Riley County police are urging parents to discuss the danger of Fentanyl with their children after the drug has been blamed for several overdoses, some by kids, in Riley County over the past two weeks.

Fake Oxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl are the culprit in these overdoses, the departments say. The pills look identical, but Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Two milligrams of Fentanyl can be lethal.

Riley County police say they responded to two overdoses involving children within 48 hours last week. One occurred at Manhattan High School during school.

The police department says anyone who overdoses will not be a suspect in an investigation. “The goal is to identify, apprehend and prosecute the distributor and/or (the) distribution network,” the department said.

