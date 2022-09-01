Rising Star: 17th year coach adapting to the 6-man game as Tescott makes switch

TESCOTT, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - “I mean, everything about is different, Right?” said Tescott quarterback Blake Green. “Nothing is the same other than hit the guy that has the ball.”

Wild West football has made its way into KSHSAA. Now 26 teams state-wide are taking on the challenge of playing 6-man football. The fast paced game comes with new rules and concepts that many are having to adapt to, such as Tescott head coach Daymon Walker.

Walker has been coaching Tescott at the 8-man level for the past 17 seasons, but now said he is a student of the game again, learning the 6-man game.

“There is an excitement as far as relearning things,” he said. “You go through the playbook over the summer and you start throwing things away that aren’t going to be used anymore.”

As Walker and teams across the state are likely learning, 6-man football is more than just having two fewer players on the field, it also comes with a slew of rule changes.

First downs are now 15 yards, PAT’s are worth two points, quarterback keepers are outlawed and -- most notably -- every player on the field is an eligible receiver, including the offensive linemen.

“It’s weird,” said Green. “I’m not used to throwing it to my center. I’m not used to throwing it to the guards.”

While the change will be odd for some, other players are chomping at the bit to get the new rule changes underway, such as senior center Wyatt Gipe.

“I’m kind of looking forward to that,” he said. “I’ve always kind of wanted to get a ball and gain some yards for us. I think it’d be nice change of pace anyways.”

Even with all of the differences at the 6-man level, coach Walker said he believes the move will be beneficial for Tescott as well as other schools with continually small rosters.

“We had one year where we had nine kids out and one got hurt. We finished the last six games with eight players,” he said. “You want to keep football in your community and in your school as long as you can. This gives us that opportunity so we can still play.”

The Tescott Trojans will make their 6-man debut this Friday at Peabody-Burns, another new 6-man team. For our full 6-man classification preview, click here.

Copyright 2022 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.