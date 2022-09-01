Sports betting launches in Kansas Sept. 1. Here’s what you need to know

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All bets are on Thursday afternoon when sports wagering becomes legal in Kansas. We put together this quick guide to help you learn more about the process.

When can bets begin?

Starting at noon on Thursday, anyone can place bets in-person at any of the state’s four casinos or through six sports betting apps approved in Kansas:

Hollywood Casino (Kansas City) - both in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports .

Kansas Star Casino (Mulvane) - both in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel .

Boot Hill Casino and Resort (Dodge City) - mobile sports betting through DraftKings, in-person sports wagering at later date. Players can still place wagers via a mobile app while at the casino.

Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars, and PointsBet, in-person sports wagering at later date. Players can still place wagers via a mobile app while at the casino.

While sports wagering will be legal on Sept. 1, the state plans to hold a more formal launch on Sept. 8.

Can I place bets at tribal casinos?

Tribal casinos are working to align contracts with the State of Kansas for sports wagering. These casinos will be authorized to launch as soon as they are ready.

Who can place bets?

Kansans are able to use any of the state-approved platforms mentioned above within the geographic boundaries of the state.

Colorado is the only border state that has sports betting which could mean out-of-state visitors. Some experts predict the Kansas City metro will see a boom in business as people in Missouri come to Kansas to place bets.

Who regulates sports wagering?

Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated by the Kansas Lottery.

