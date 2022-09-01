And They’re Off: Gov. places first legal sports bet in Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly places the first legal sports bet in Kansas at Hollywood Casino on Sept....
Governor Laura Kelly places the first legal sports bet in Kansas at Hollywood Casino on Sept. 1, 2022.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly placed the first legal sports bet in Kansas with $15 on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to Hollywood Casino in Kansas City to kick off legal sports betting in the Sunflower State. She said she placed the first legal wager in Kansas - betting $15, the same as Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number, on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII this season.

“Every day I hear from Kansans across the state who are eager to finally place legal wagers on sports. I’m glad we were able to move quickly to get this bipartisan effort done in time for football season,” Gov. Kelly said. “Now, casinos, restaurants, and other venues will have another way to attract Kansans to their establishments—creating jobs and driving economic growth. And I’m willing to bet on that. Go Chiefs!”

Kelly noted that the four casinos contracted with the state to offer sports betting through independent platforms are: Boot Hill Casino & Resort, Kansas Star Casino, Hollywood Casino, and Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel.

“We are so grateful for the leadership of Governor Kelly and the legislature to finally get legalized sports wagering over the goal line this year,” said Lydia Garvey, Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. “We have been waiting anxiously for this day to arrive, and I’m confident many of our customers will follow her lead in betting on Kansas City to emerge as champions once again.”

Kelly indicated that tribal casinos are also working to align contracts with the State of Kansas for sports wagering. She said those casinos will be authorized to launch as soon as they are ready.

For more information, including rules and regulations, on sports betting in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Shanequa Metcalf
Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
A high-speed chase ended in a crash Tuesday night, Aug. 30, at K-96 and Oliver in NE Wichita.
High-speed chase leads to crash in NE Wichita, 5 flee, 3 caught
The Wichita Police Department shared some of the highest speeds its traffic division recorded...
Multiple drivers clocked going 100-plus mph, Wichita police issue safety warning
Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School

Latest News

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas
Kansas Star Casino prepared for first legalized sports bets
The Tescott Trojans are one of 26 teams playing at the 6-man level this football season....
Rising Star: 17th year coach adapting to the 6-man game as Tescott makes switch
FILE - Len Dawson is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest Friday,...
Kansas City Chiefs announce plans for Len Dawson tribute
FILE - Arrowhead Stadium (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chiefs announce initial 53-man roster
Generic
WSU launches NIL marketplace for student-athletes to gain sponsorships