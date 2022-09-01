And They’re Off: Gov. places first legal sports bet in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly placed the first legal sports bet in Kansas with $15 on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to Hollywood Casino in Kansas City to kick off legal sports betting in the Sunflower State. She said she placed the first legal wager in Kansas - betting $15, the same as Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number, on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII this season.

“Every day I hear from Kansans across the state who are eager to finally place legal wagers on sports. I’m glad we were able to move quickly to get this bipartisan effort done in time for football season,” Gov. Kelly said. “Now, casinos, restaurants, and other venues will have another way to attract Kansans to their establishments—creating jobs and driving economic growth. And I’m willing to bet on that. Go Chiefs!”

Kelly noted that the four casinos contracted with the state to offer sports betting through independent platforms are: Boot Hill Casino & Resort, Kansas Star Casino, Hollywood Casino, and Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel.

“We are so grateful for the leadership of Governor Kelly and the legislature to finally get legalized sports wagering over the goal line this year,” said Lydia Garvey, Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. “We have been waiting anxiously for this day to arrive, and I’m confident many of our customers will follow her lead in betting on Kansas City to emerge as champions once again.”

Kelly indicated that tribal casinos are also working to align contracts with the State of Kansas for sports wagering. She said those casinos will be authorized to launch as soon as they are ready.

For more information, including rules and regulations, on sports betting in Kansas, click HERE.

