Where’s Shane? Mark Arts Crave Culinary Festival
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Prepare to expand your culinary skills and taste some delicious food in the process! This morning we’re out at Mark Arts for Where’s Shane because we’re taking a look at their upcoming Crave Culinary Festival! This fun event will feature local and national culinary experts running workshops for festival goers!
