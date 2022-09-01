Wichita police called out to West High School

Wichita police responded to West High School on Thursday after reports of a scuffle outside the...
Wichita police responded to West High School on Thursday after reports of a scuffle outside the school building.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are at West High School following a large scuffle outside the building.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in as an “officer in trouble” call but was soon shut down as more officers responded to the high school.

On Monday, Wichita Public Schools confirmed a student brought a gun to the school. The district said the student was taken into custody without incident and no threat had been made.

At this time, there is no confirmed connection between the two incidents.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Autumn Shanequa Metcalf
Suspect wanted 2 years after Wichita gentlemen’s club killing
A high-speed chase ended in a crash Tuesday night, Aug. 30, at K-96 and Oliver in NE Wichita.
High-speed chase leads to crash in NE Wichita, 5 flee, 3 caught
Generic recall graphic.
Dressing sold in 26 states, including Kansas, recalled for undeclared allergens
The Wichita Police Department shared some of the highest speeds its traffic division recorded...
Multiple drivers clocked going 100-plus mph, Wichita police issue safety warning
Brandi Snyder
Kansas woman indicted for coercing minor to produce child porn

Latest News

police lights
McPherson County clocking speeders over 100 mph
The fair board votes 8-5 not to cancel this year's event in Hutchinson
Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options
Pepper spray used on ‘unruly crowd of students’ at Southeast High School
Rising Star: 17th year coach adapting to the 6-man game as Tescott makes switch
Rising Star: 17th year coach adapting to the 6-man game as Tescott makes switch