Wichita police called out to West High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are at West High School following a large scuffle outside the building.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in as an “officer in trouble” call but was soon shut down as more officers responded to the high school.

On Monday, Wichita Public Schools confirmed a student brought a gun to the school. The district said the student was taken into custody without incident and no threat had been made.

At this time, there is no confirmed connection between the two incidents.

